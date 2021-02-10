Left Menu

One Piece episode 962’s title revealed, Oden’s backstory to be featured, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:15 IST
One Piece episode 962 has got the title ‘Changing Destiny – The Whitebeard Pirates Cast Ashore!’ Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

The anime lovers are excited as One Piece episode 962 is coming out this weekend. Many interesting things are going to happen in the upcoming episode. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent episode.

The preview of One Piece episode 962 shows Oden skirmishing Ashura Doji after the latter's criminal group attacked him in the previous episode. It displays his huge swordsman and haki skills. Inuarashi and Nekomamushi wash up on the shores of Wano and encounters Kawamatsu.

According to BlockToro, the Kuri citizens will capture the above trio characters in One Piece episode 962. However, Oden is believed to rescue them in the upcoming episode.

According to the spoilers of One Piece episode 962, Oden will clash with Whitebeard and question him to join their pirate group later. Oden wants to see the world and go out on a journey, which is how he will also meet Gol D Roger and assist them to find the One Piece treasure, BlockToro noted.

The backstory of Oden is likely to be featured continuously in One Piece episode 962. His journey with the Whitebeard Pirates is likely to commence after the Scabbards disclose their faith in him.

Fans are ardently waiting to see the battle between the Whitebeard pirates and Oden in the imminent One Piece episode 962. The upcoming episode will conclude the battle between Doji and Oden.

One Piece episode 962 is slated to be released on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1004: Will Orochi die or fake his death? Possible release on Feb 14

