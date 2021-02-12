Madhuri Dixit wishes Shriram Nene on his birthday with heartfelt post
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit on Friday wished her husband Shriram Nene on his birthday by penning a heartfelt note for him.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 16:45 IST
Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit on Friday wished her husband Shriram Nene on his birthday by penning a heartfelt note for him. The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with her husband, wishing him on the occasion of his birthday. Along with the picture, Madhuri also penned a heartwarming note for her better-half.
She wrote, "Life with you has been so much fun & full of adventures, Ram. Thanks for being an amazing husband & a friend. Happy birthday. Love you." In the picture, the happily married couple can be seen striking a happy pose for the camera with a scenic view in the backdrop.
Madhuri was last seen in the movie 'Kalank', in which she co-starred along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. She has not announced any new projects yet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
