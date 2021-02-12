Ram Charan to star in Shankar’s next pan-India film

Ram Charan to star in Shankar’s next pan-India filmPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:22 IST
Telugu film star Ram Charan is collaborating with celebrated filmmaker Shankar for a pan-India movie, the makers announced on Friday.
Produced by Dil Raju, known for backing Telugu hits “Dil”, “Arya”, “Bommarillu”, “Nenu Local”, the yet-untitled film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Raju said he is elated to team up with Charan and Shankar for the project.
“We are bringing this movie to the pan India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses,” the producer said in a statement.
Besides this film, Charan, 35, will be seen in director SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated period action movie ''Rise Roar Revolt'' (''RRR'') and in a supporting role in his father Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action-drama “Acharya”.
Raju has two Hindi remakes scheduled for release -- Shahid Kapoor-starrer ''Jersey'' and cop thriller ''Hit'' with Rajkummar Rao. He is also producing Telugu courtroom drama “Vakeel Saab”, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu’s “Pink”.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ravi Shankar Prasad meets three VLEs who participated in the Republic Day Parade
India provided medical supplies to 150 nations during pandemic, says EAM Jaishankar
Agreements already reached must be adhered to in their entirety, both in letter and spirit:Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh standoff with China.
Development of ties can only be based on mutuality such as mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, mutual interest: Jaishankar on ties with China.
We are yet to receive credible explanation for change in China's stance and massing of troops in border areas: Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh.