Ram Charan to star in Shankar’s next pan-India film

Telugu film star Ram Charan is collaborating with celebrated filmmaker Shankar for a pan-India movie, the makers announced on Friday.

Produced by Dil Raju, known for backing Telugu hits “Dil”, “Arya”, “Bommarillu”, “Nenu Local”, the yet-untitled film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Raju said he is elated to team up with Charan and Shankar for the project.

“We are bringing this movie to the pan India audience with a vision of creating cinema that will entertain the masses,” the producer said in a statement.

Besides this film, Charan, 35, will be seen in director SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated period action movie ''Rise Roar Revolt'' (''RRR'') and in a supporting role in his father Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action-drama “Acharya”.

Raju has two Hindi remakes scheduled for release -- Shahid Kapoor-starrer ''Jersey'' and cop thriller ''Hit'' with Rajkummar Rao. He is also producing Telugu courtroom drama “Vakeel Saab”, starring Pawan Kalyan, which is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu’s “Pink”.

