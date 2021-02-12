Britney Spears' father's objection over co-conservatorship rejected

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears, who has been involved in a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, won an incremental victory on Thursday when a Los Angeles judge gave a private trust company equal power with her father to manage her finances. According to People magazine, Bessemer Trust Company, which is a wealth management and investment advisory firm, and Jamie will continue to be co-conservators over Britney Spears' estate.

In the latest court hearing of Britney's long-running case, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny overruled objections by the singer's father to Bessemer Trust Co. as equal co-conservator of his daughter. Objections raised by Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, on how the co-conservatorship would be delegated were rejected. Jamie's objections over language in a proposed order of co-conservatorship filed by Britney's lawyer, Samuel D. Ingram III, were also denied.

Britney's Conservatorship of the Estate was co-managed by a private professional fiduciary and her father until early 2019. At that time, Britney requested in court papers that her father be the sole conservator of her estate. Her Conservatorship of the Person is not managed by her father but by a licensed personal care professional and is similarly subject to the scrutiny of interviews, audits, and detailed reports to the judge by the court investigator.

According to Variety, while additional hearings have been scheduled for March 17 and April 27, Bessemer and Jamie are expected to work together on a budget and investment plans for Britney's estate. (ANI)

