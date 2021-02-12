Left Menu

Halle Berry calls expensive child support payments 'extortion'

American actor Halle Berry, who is known for her unapologetic views on social media, recently called expensive child support "extortion" in her comments.

12-02-2021
American actor Halle Berry, who is known for her unapologetic views on social media, recently called expensive child support "extortion" in her comments. According to Fox News, the 'Catwoman' actor got into an argument on Instagram in the comments section of a post that she had uploaded. In one of her replies, she called expensive child support payments to be "extortion".

The 54-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a quote that she found empowering, "Women don't owe you s--t." She captioned it as "and that's on mary had a little lamb." While many of her fans and followers supported her, there were also a number of netizens who took to the criticism of the post. One of the netizens criticised her by saying that she "can't keep a man". There were many such comments in which shots were taken at the veteran actor for this particular post.

She engaged in a few brief arguments in the comments section and in responding to one of them, Halle wrote about expensive child support, "it takes strength every day to pay it". She also added to the comment by writing "And BTW it's wrong and it's extortion!"

Though Halle didn't mention any names in her comment, she shares children with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez and her ex-partner Gabriel Aubry. With Martinez, she shares 7-year-old son Maceo and with Aubry, she shares 12-year-old daughter Nahla. As per E! News, in June of 2014, the Oscar winner was ordered to pay Aubry USD 16,000 per month in child support. (ANI)

