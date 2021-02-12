Left Menu

'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:37 IST
'I know I failed': Justin Timberlake apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Pop star Justin Timberlake on Friday issued a public apology to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson, saying he had failed them in the past. Timberlake spoke out on his Instagram account after criticism this week on social and mainstream media of interviews he gave some 20 years ago about his sex life with Spears when both were at the height of their careers.

The backlash followed the broadcast of a TV documentary about the rise and fall of Spears, including how she was shamed in the media when their relationship ended in 2002. Timberlake also has been dogged for years by accusations that he failed to take sufficient responsibility for the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl half time show when he mistakenly exposed Janet Jackson's breast on stage.

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed, " Timberlake, 40, wrote on Instagram. The "Sexy Back" pop star, now married to actress Jessica Biel, said he was sorry for speaking out of turn, or not speaking up, for what was right in the past.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he said. Timberlake and Spears dated for about three years before splitting up abruptly in 2002. Spears was questioned in the media about her virginity while Timberlake said he had slept with her and then wrote a song "Cry Me a River" in which he implied that she had cheated in the relationship.

In Friday's apology, Timberlake said the entertainment industry sets white men up for success. "Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life," he said.

Spears' business and personal affairs have been controlled by court-appointed conservators since 2008. Representatives for Jackson and Spears did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria: MEA

India is gifting 2,000 metric tonnes of rice to Syria following a request from the Arab republic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.The first consignment of 1,000 metric tonnes of rice was handed over by Indian ambassador to S...

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...

5 killed in firing at Rohtak's wrestling venue in Haryana

Five persons were killed and two others injured in a firing incident at a wrestling venue adjacent to a private college in Haryanas Rohtak on Friday evening, police said.Among the injured, two were stated to be in a critical condition, they...

Algeria's president returns home after hospitalization in Germany

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned home after hospital treatment in Germany for complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, state TV reported on Friday.Tebboune, 75, flew to Germany in early January to un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021