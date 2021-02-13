Left Menu

Web series ‘Inspector Avinash’ team meets UP CM

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-02-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 23:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The team of web series 'Inspector Avinash' being made on success stories of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, on Saturday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence here.

The web series team which met the chief minister included filmmaker Rahul Mittra, director Neerraj Pathak and actors Randeep Hooda and Urwashi Rautela.

The team is presently in Lucknow for the ongoing shooting of the series, an official spokesman said.

During their meeting with the CM, the team members praised the government's policy to support film production in the state, the spokesperson said.

They also discussed the upcoming film city in Gautam Budh Nagar, he said, adding the chief minister assured the team members of full support for a hassle-free shoot in the state.

The series, directed by Neerraj Pathak, features Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Adhyayan Suman, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajniesh Duggal, Amit Sial, Govind Namdev, Freddy Daruwala and Rahul Mittra.

