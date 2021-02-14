Left Menu

Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to release theatrically in July

Romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is slated to have a theatrical release on July 30, the makers announced on Sunday.Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the multi-lingual film is produced by UV Creations.

14-02-2021
Romantic-drama ''Radhe Shyam'', starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is slated to have a theatrical release on July 30, the makers announced on Sunday.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the multi-lingual film is produced by UV Creations. The makers of the film also shared the teaser of the film on social media along with the release date.

''This Valentines, let us celebrate love with the biggest announcement of the year! #RadheShyam to release in a theatre near you on 30th July! #ValentinesWithRS,'' the official handle of T-Series wrote.

The teaser of the film, set in vintage Rome, opens with the ''Baahubali'' star flirting with Hegde, best known for Telugu film ''Oka Laila Kosam'', at a railway station in Italian.

''Radhe Shyam'', backed by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Prabhas has a packed film line-up, including Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana ''Adipurush'' and ''KGF'' director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller, ''Salaar''. Hegde will be next seen in the Koratala Siva directed historical action film ''Acharya'', Salman Khan-starrer drama ''Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'', and the comedy ''Cirkus'' with Ranveer Singh.

