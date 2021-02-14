Hundreds of artisans, craftsmen to showcase products at Hunar Haat starting from Feb 20

The Ministry of Minority Affairs will organise the 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat' that will bring together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here from February 20 to March 1.

Its theme will be 'vocal for local' and more than 600 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of woman artisans, from more than 31 states and UTs will participate in this, an official statement said. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the event on February 21.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the event will be a perfect platform to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, and asserted that this has provided employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet. The Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7.50 lakh artisans and craftsmen through 75 hunar haats, which will be organised as the country celebrates its 75th years of Independence. Naqvi said the hunar haat will also be available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal where the people of the country and abroad can buy products.

It has also proved to be an effective platform to provide national and international market to artisans and craftsmen, he said. Lakhs of people had visited a hunar haat organised at Mysuru in Karnataka from February 6-14.

Naqvi said visitors will also enjoy traditional delicacies from every region of the country at the hunar haat in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Besides, the people will also enjoy different cultural and musical programmes to be presented by renowned artists of the country.

In the coming days, hunar haat will be organised at Goa, Bhopal, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ranchi, Surat/Ahmedabad, Kochi, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Jammu-Kashmir and other places.

