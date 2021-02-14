Film personalities pay homage to Pulwama martyrs
Several Bollywood actors, including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack and said the country will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts.Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama on February 14, 2019 Kumar took to Twitter and shared a picture of the martyrs.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:06 IST
Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama on February 14, 2019, Kumar took to Twitter and shared a picture of the martyrs. ''Remembering our Bravehearts of #PulwamaAttack, we will always remain indebted for your supreme sacrifice,'' the 53-year-old actor tweeted. Dhawan shared the same image on Instagram and captioned ''Jai Hind''. Actor Kartik Aaryan prayed for the families of those who were killed in the terrorist attack.
''On this day, two years back, 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in Pulwama attack. Prayers for the brave souls and their families. We'll always be in debt of yours,'' the actor tweeted.
Rao took to the microblogging site and wrote, ''My heartfelt tribute to all our martyred brothers'' ''Rest In Power Bravehearts of Pulwama!'' actor Suniel Shetty wrote. ''India will Always Remember Your Sacrifice In #PulwamaAttack #JaiHind, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted.
