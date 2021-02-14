Left Menu

Peter Mukerjea pens memoir, says it's not intended to open can of worms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:14 IST
Peter Mukerjea pens memoir, says it's not intended to open can of worms
The early '90s marked an age of American TV dominating the world, from ''Baywatch'' to ''Cheers'' to ''The Jerry Springer Show''. Image Credit: ANI

Beleaguered media baron Peter Mukerjea has come out with his memoir, which he says is just a personal recollection of his experiences in the satellite television industry in India and is neither intended to open a can of worms nor is a set of kiss-and-tell stories.

''It is intended purely to share my journey, to highlight and showcase the plenty of mistakes made and the plenty of lessons learnt over almost three decades,'' says the former chief executive of Star India, who was media mogul Rupert Murdoch's right-hand man once in the television industry of the region.

''Starstruck: Confessions of a TV Executive'' is the story of the Indian television industry, authored by the man who was at the forefront of it all.

''This book is a memoir. No more than that. It is a personal recollection of my experiences at the coalface in the formative years of the satellite television industry in India and a super-fast-changing media landscape. This is not intended to open a can of worms, nor is it a set of kiss-and-tell stories,'' Mukerjea says.

''It is intended purely to share my journey, to highlight and showcase the plenty of mistakes made and the plenty of lessons learnt over almost three decades,'' he writes.

The early '90s marked an age of American TV dominating the world, from ''Baywatch'' to ''Cheers'' to ''The Jerry Springer Show''. Only that approach wasn't working so well in India, where access to one billion TV viewers was dominated by a powerful terrestrial network.

Sensing a once-in-a-generation opportunity, Murdoch gave Mukerjea a seemingly impossible task - to grow a tiny foreign-owned TV channel in India into one of the biggest in the world. Mukerjea was instrumental in transforming a loss-making Star TV into a billion-dollar network.

According to Mukerjea, neither Star founder Richard Li nor Murdoch had considered India to be a worthy market for their business model.

''The adoption of India as a key market was a completely new element and fell into their laps by default… The Indian consumer was changing rapidly and television was one of the main catalysts of this change. Ready access to a television and an international standard of content meant consumers were glued to their sets,'' he writes.

The book, published by Westland, also talks in detail about how Amitabh Bachchan was hired as a host for ''Kaun Banega Crorepati''.

The author says that KBC was originally conceived as Kaun Banega Lakhpati with a prize of Rs one lakh. But Murdoch believed that the prize money was way too little to trigger any interest from viewers. Murdoch, who was in India at that time, then decided to increase the prize to Rs one crore.

''Had Rupert not been in town that week and turned KBL into KBC, I doubt if Star TV would have been able to make a go of it in India,'' Mukerjea says.

''Amitabh would rise from the ashes like the proverbial phoenix and Star TV would propel itself off the back of KBC to heights that the television industry in India had never seen,'' he goes on to say about the deal.

Soon, everyone at Star ''focussed their attention on KBC and used it as a battering ram to knock a hole through their competitors' doors''.

''We had helped recreate and revive the legend of Amitabh Bachchan, and in turn, he had carried Star Plus on his back, turning it into the most-watched, most discussed and most profitable television channel in the country,'' says Mukerjea.

He also writes about how Star roped in Ekta Kapoor and how her ''soaps were able to touch on sensitive issues that Indian television shows either avoided or swept under the carpet''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK downplays risk of EU poaching City of London business

Britain downplayed the risk of the European Union taking business away from the City of London after Brexit, saying the citys real challenges come from New York, Tokyo and others.If were really honest about it, the challenge to London as th...

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance is looking to raise Rs 5,000 crore through the securitisation route in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, according to a senior company official.In the three months ended December 31...

US Senate acquits Donald Trump over Jan 6 Capitol violence

The US Senate has acquitted a defiant Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in just over a year, after the Democrats failed once again to muster enough votes to convict the former president on a charge of inciting the deadly insurrec...

Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets in India at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021