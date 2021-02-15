New 'Justice League' trailer sets internet ablaze

The new trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' dropped yesterday and it was the final few seconds of the trailer that made social media ablaze due to the "Society" line by Jared Leto's Joker. Leto's Joker who is much darker and creepier than his earlier appearance actually utters "We live in a society," which has been a Joker-related meme for years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, no iteration of the Joker has ever said the phrase on film, even though there was a petition to have Joaquin Phoenix do so in the 2019 'Joker'.

The phrase was trending online, due to fans being thrilled of it being said. Later, Leto let everyone know he was in on it when he tweeted out the trailer, writing "We live in a society." For the new cut, Snyder filmed several minutes of new footage and assembled cast members Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Amber Heard (Mera) for the new shots. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', which is rated R, hits HBO Max on March 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)