Left Menu

Want to produce films to have some control, says Gerard Butler

As an actor, when youre coming up, you beg for roles, and youre lucky to get one and then you suddenly find yourself in a position where movies are being made, because youre involved.So if thats the case, you say, I want to produce it, I want to have some control, I want to help shape this film. Not the studio movies, like Gods of Egypt or Geostorm.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-02-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:57 IST
Want to produce films to have some control, says Gerard Butler

Hollywood star Gerard Butler says he enjoyed serving as a producer on the disaster action film ''Greenland'' as the stint allowed him to have control in shaping the film.

Butler also starred in the Ric Roman Waugh directorial alongside ''Deadpool'' star Morena Baccarin.

''Greenland'', which released last year, follows a family's fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, the family's trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Though he is known for big-budget studio tentpoles like ''Gods of Egypt'' and ''Geostorm'', Butler said he would like to further lend support to independent films.

''I'm a control freak! As an actor, when you're coming up, you beg for roles, and you're lucky to get one and then you suddenly find yourself in a position where movies are being made, because you're involved.

''So if that's the case, you say, 'I want to produce it, I want to have some control, I want to help shape this film.' Not the studio movies, like 'Gods of Egypt' or 'Geostorm'. But all the other ones, in the independent world,'' Butler told Total Film magazine.

Chris Sparling has penned the script for ''Greenland'', produced by Thunder Road Films. ''I get a chance to develop, be involved with script, choose the director. It's more responsibility, but you're more involved in the process. And I love that,'' Butler added.

''Greenland'', which hails from STX Films, was among the handful of movies that released in the US theatres after the coronavirus-forced shutdown ended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin rally falters just short of $50,000 as investors take profit

Bitcoin stalled just short of the 50,000 mark on Monday and other cryptocurrencies slipped, as investors took profit from a record-breaking rally that is being driven by a worldwide shift in investor and public attitudes towards digital ass...

4 die, 1 ill after consuming country liquor in MP

Four people have died and one person has fallen ill after consuming country liquor in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Monday.Around 150 people had a party on February 9 at the place of one Shital Ahirwar 60 in Paretha vi...

SC grants 5-day bail to journalist to visit ailing mother in Kerala

The Supreme Court Monday granted 5-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being allegedly gang-raped, to visit his ailing mother.A bench headed by Chief Justic...

Ram temple in Ayodhya will give new dimension to country's culture and tradition: Sadananda Gowda

The construction of Ram templein Ayodhya will give a new dimension to the countrys cultureand tradition, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said.In a way it is a work related to the nation. It is notju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021