Soon to be married woman, parents drown as car falls into canal in Telangana

A 21-year old woman,whose marriage was to be held in May, and her parents drownedon Monday as a family pilgrimage trip ended in a tragedy whentheir car plunged into a canal, about 60 kms from here, inJagtial district in Telangana, police said.

Her 18-year old brother escaped unhurt as he managed tojump out of the car in time, they said.

The deceased were identified as senior advocate KAmarender Rao (50) of Jagtial, his wife and daughter Shreya.

According to police, the marriage of Shreya was scheduledto take place on May 21 and they wanted to offer prayers attheir family deity temple in nearby Joginipalli.

The four left their home around 4.30 am but soon Rao lostcontrol of the car which veered off the road, fell into theSRSP Canal and sank.

After being alerted by Rao's son, police reached the spotand retrieved the bodies of the three.

