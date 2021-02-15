Left Menu

Six-year-old girl loses foster mother in hit-and-run incident in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:46 IST
In a tragic turn of events,a six-year old girl lost her foster mother when the two wereknocked down by a speeding car near here, police said onMonday.

Sali (46) was walking across a zebra crossing carryingthe child, adopted two weeks ago, when the car hit them atManarcad-Pattithanam bypass near Ettumanoor here on Sundaynight and sped away.

While the woman died while being rushed to hospital, thegirl, who was thrown off in the mishap, has been admitted to aprivate hospital with injuries.

The driver did not stop the car after the incident,police said, adding an investigation has been launchedto nabhim.

According to reports, Sali and her husband were childlessand the couple adopted the child two weeks ago. Sali alongwith the girl were returning home after visiting relatives tointroduce them to the new member of her family. PTI CORR TGBVSADMINISTRATOR TGBVSADMINISTRATOR

