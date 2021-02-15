Centre should withdraw NMA bylaws for Ekamra Kshetra temples: Odisha govt

The Odisha government onMonday urged the Centre to withdraw the National MonumentsAuthority (NMA) draft bylaws for Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswartemples in Ekamra Kshetra here, a week after the Centre rolledback the rules for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

In a letter, the state Chief Secretary Suresh ChandraMohapatra made the request to Union Culture SecretaryRaghvendra Singh, citing apprehension of widespread agitationif immediate action was not taken.

Mentioning that the NMA had in January published anotification of draft heritage bylaws for Shree Jagannathtemple at Puri, and Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar temples ofEkamra Kshetra, Bhubaneswar, Mohapatra pointed out that it hadgenerated discontentment among servitors, devotees and peopleas these temples host living deities and the publication wasdone without any consultation with stakeholders.

''In view of this, the heritage bylaws relating toShree Jagannath Temple, Puri have been withdrawn by NMA,'' thechief secretary wrote in the letter.

However, the rules for the Ekamra Kshetra temples herehave not been rolled back yet, causing distress to thesevayats, people at large and devotees, Mohapatra said.

The Ekamra Kshetra has a series of sandstone templesdating back to 3rd century BC and 15th century AD.

The bylaws prohibit and regulate constructions within100 to 300 metre radius of the monuments that are protectedunder the Ancient Monuments and Archaelogical Sites andRemains Act-2010.

In 2020, the state government had planned abeautification project around the Ekamra Kshetra area anddevelop it into a major tourist attraction.

The chief secretary also said that there have beenfrequent agitations regarding non-withdrawal of the draftnotifications.

''There is serious apprehension that this will lead towidespread agitation and disturb the daily rituals in thetemples.

''This kind of atmosphere in temples is bound to hurtthe religious sentiments of lakhs of devotees. The largestcongregation of devotees in Ekamra Kshetra will happen onMarch 11 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival,''Mohapatra said.

It is important to have a peaceful atmosphere and fullcooperation of servitors for conducting the festival in whichlakhs of devotees participate, the chief secretary said.

The top official also urged the NMA to holdconsultation with stakeholders, including sevayats, templeadministration, and the state government on the sensitivereligious issue.

''The state government is committed for constructivecooperation,'' Mohapatra said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from thestate, had on Saturday requested the chief secretary toexamine every point of the draft bylaws and write a letter tothe Secretary of Culture Ministry, listing the objections.

