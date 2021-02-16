Actor Sandeep Nahar dies after posting 'suicide video' and note

Actor Sandeep Nahar died onMonday evening in Mumbai after posting a video and a ''suicidenote'' on Facebook in which he purportedly blamed his wife andalso mentioned ''politics'' he faced in Bollywood, police said.

Nahar, who was in his 30s and featured in films likeAkshay Kumar's ''Kesari'' and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ''MSDhoni'', was found unconscious at his flat in suburban Goregaonin evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVRHospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, a policeofficial said.

The actor had posted a ''suicide note'' on Facebook,along with a nine-minute video.

In the video in Hindi, the actor can be heard sayingthat he was ''frustrated'' with constant fights with his wifeand was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also by hismother-in-law.

''I would've died by suicide a long time ago but Ichose to give myself the time and hope that things would getbetter, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don'tknow what awaits me after I take this step, but I've beenthrough hell in this life.

''I have only one request, after I am gone, pleasedon't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get hertreated,'' he said.

The police official said Nahar probably made thisvideo around three hours before his death.

The official said they are awaiting postmortem reportto understand the cause of Nahar's death and how he died.

In the ''suicide note'', purportedly written by Nahar,he mentioned about ''politics'' he faced in Bollywood,''unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in peopleworking in the industry''.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

