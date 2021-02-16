Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 02:31 IST
Odd News Roundup: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Robots at reception: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic

Staff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburg's wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and physically distancing from guests as much as possible; all, that is, except Lexi, Micah and Ariel. For the three concierges couldn't breathe germs on you even if they wanted to: they're robots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to consider making excess vaccines available to other nations after its adults inoculated, official says

The UK will look at making excess doses of coronavirus vaccinations available to other nations after it has vaccinated its adult population, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.My priority is to make sure I vaccinate th...

Soccer-Infantino denies rumours of asking Sheikh to snub female Club World Cup officials

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday shot down reports that he had instructed female referees not to greet a Qatari delegate during the Club World Cup medal ceremony last week and insisted he remained a strong advocate for womens right...

Entertainment News Roundup: Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame; Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Love Story stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan ONeal honored on Hollywoods Walk of FameActors Ali MacGraw and Ryan ONeal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama L...

Odd News Roundup: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Robots at reception South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemicStaff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburgs wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021