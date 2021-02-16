Entertainment News Roundup: 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and more

Left Menu

Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah' DreamWorks Animation's "The Croods: A New Age" topped an anemic domestic box office, grossing just over $2 million in its twelfth week of release.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Love Story' stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama "Love Story," were honored just ahead of Valentine's Day on Friday with stars on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. "Who would have thought I would end up with a star on the Walk of Fame? I thought I'd end up in jail and look where I am. So, that's pretty good," O'Neal, 79, said at a ceremony that was held online because COVID-19 restrictions prevented an in-person event.

DreamWorks Animation's "The Croods: A New Age" topped an anemic domestic box office, grossing just over $2 million in its twelfth week of release. The family film has grossed just under $49 million. It is eyeing a President's Day weekend gross of $2.7 million and is playing in 1,890 theaters. That modest figure was enough to hold off a buzzy new release, "Judas and the Black Messiah." The galvanic look at Black Panther leader Fred Hampton scored rave reviews and opened to $2 million. It is projected to gross $2.4 million and should end the weekend in second or third place. The Warner Bros. release is also debuting simultaneously on HBO Max, following in the footsteps of "Wonder Woman 1984" and "The Little Things," a thriller with Denzel Washington. "Judas and the Black Messiah" is expected to be a major awards season player -- it's attracting Oscar attention for stars Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, as well as for director and co-writer Shaka King.

