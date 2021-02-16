May all puzzles find their missing pieces: Dia Mirza pens heartfelt note post marriage

Actor Dia Mirza on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards her ''extended family'' of fans and followers on social media for showering their blessings on her and husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, a day after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The couple got married as per Hindu rituals in the garden area of the actor's Bandra residence.

Mirza, best known for her films ''Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein'', ''Sanju'' and ''Thappad'', took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their sunset wedding and penned a heartfelt message. ''Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you... my extended family. ''May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us,'' the former Miss Asia Pacific International wrote in the caption.

This is the second marriage for both Mirza and Rekhi.

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.

As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The former couple share a daughter together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)