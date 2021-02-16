Left Menu

Badgley Mischka eyes 'the return to wonderful' in glitzy fall line

Dinners with friends and nights out inspired Badgley Mischka's fall 2021 line presented at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, with the American label presenting an array of shiny dresses for when fashionistas will be able to socialise freely again. Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka shared a video of their "return to wonderful" collection, filmed at one of their favourite New York restaurants, as part of the event, which is mostly virtual this season because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Badgley Mischka eyes 'the return to wonderful' in glitzy fall line

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka shared a video of their "return to wonderful" collection, filmed at one of their favourite New York restaurants, as part of the event, which is mostly virtual this season because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka shared a video of their "return to wonderful" collection, filmed at one of their favourite New York restaurants, as part of the event, which is mostly virtual this season because of COVID-19 restrictions. With the pandemic curbing travel, the duo said they looked back on past good times out in New York, hopeful for a return to these soon.

"It allowed us to go back and think about how fabulous and how fantastic New York night life was - restaurants, theatre, nightclubs and think about how great that was and how great it's going to be again," Badgley told Reuters. "So we designed this collection for after COVID times or during COVID vaccination times for the fall when it's all coming true and we think it will and how fantastic New York can be again."

Filmed earlier this month, the video showed models dressed in black and white trouser suits, black and midnight blue velvet evening gowns adorned with huge bows, shimmering metallic fringed dresses and golden and bronze satin pyjama outfits. Long belted gowns in butterscotch and blush added dabs of colour.

The designers said they chose to shoot the video at Keens Steakhouse to support restaurants during the pandemic. "We realised when our collection ships in the fall, hopefully thank God, it will be a time when we'll return to some sort of normal," Mischka said.

"It will be a very different time when women will be able to go out, congregate, celebrate and feel good about getting together, looking amazing and having a good time for a change." Most brands are sharing videos of their autumn/winter 2021-2022 collections at a virtual New York Fashion Week: The Shows, with very few live socially-distanced catwalk presentations.

"We realised we had to work a little earlier than usual because just shipping around the world is so difficult with COVID restrictions and the weird weather we're having everywhere so we had to plan out a little more ahead of time," Badgley said. New York Fashion Week runs until Thursday. London then kicks off its own virtual event on Friday.

