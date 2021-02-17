Left Menu

'Shotgun Wedding' adds Lenny Kravitz, D'Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin to cast

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-02-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 11:19 IST
'Shotgun Wedding' adds Lenny Kravitz, D'Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin to cast

Multiple Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz, Emmy nominee D'Arcy Carden and veteran comedian Cheech Marin have joined the cast of action comedy ''Shotgun Wedding''.

Fronted by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the film is directed by Jason Moore of ''Pitch Perfect'' fame.

''Shotgun Wedding'' follows Grace (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet.

And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

According to Deadline, Kravitz will star as Sean, the globetrotting ex of Grace. Marin, known for ''Spy Kids'', will play Robert, Grace's father and ''The Good Place'' star Carden will essay the role of Harriet, Robert's new wife. While ''Crazy Rich Asians'' actor Tan will play Marge, the head of the wedding resort, Borges, who recently starred in Amazon Prime series ''Utopia'' is cast as Ricky, the permanently whisky-buzzed, embarrassing childhood best friend of Tom.

Mallari, best known for ''Dark Matter'', will play Dog-Face, a pirate.

''Transformers'' star Duhamel joined the Lionsgate project following Armie Hammer's exit after a controversy over messages allegedly sent by the actor were leaked online.

Also part of the film are Jennifer Coolidge and Sonia Braga, who will play the mothers of Duhamel and Lopez's characters, respectively.

''New Girl'' creator Liz Meriwether and Mark Hammer have penned the script.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are attached as producers along with Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nestle India shares tank 5 pc post-Dec qtr earnings

Shares of Nestle IndiaLtd declined 5 percent in early trade on Wednesday after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.The stock declined 5 percent to Rs 16,360 on the BSE.At the NSE, it tanked 5 percent to Rs 16,350.FMCG ma...

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches cancer treatment drug Capecitabine in US

Drug major Dr Reddys Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched cancer treatment drug Capecitabine tablets in the US market.The product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Xeloda capecitabine tablets approved by the US Food a...

China steps up online controls with new rule for bloggers

Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on one of Chinas leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers. But recently, he said in a post, the Weibo site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ra...

Taiwan says BioNTech vaccine deal on hold, cites potential Chinese pressure

A deal for Taiwan to buy 5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germanys BioNTech SE is on hold, the islands health minister said on Wednesday, citing potential Chinese pressure for the delay. Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021