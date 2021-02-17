Lockdown exit: UK could be back to work by July, Daily Mail

Lockdown exit: UK could be back to work by July, Daily MailReuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:27 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a staged exit from COVID-19 lockdown that would see pubs and restaurants reopen in May, and hospitality and domestic holiday industries reopening in July, the Daily Mail reported.
"Leisure businesses may not return to 'broadly normal' until July under a roadmap out of lockdown," the Mail reported, though it said the final decision had yet to be made by Johnson.
Johnson will set out his path out of lockdown on Feb. 22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- British
- Daily Mail
ALSO READ
Johnson & Johnson seeks Thai approval for COVID vaccine
Captain Tom Moore was beacon of hope for the world, says UK's Johnson
UK PM Johnson says level of COVID infections still alarmingly high
PM Johnson urges Britain to clap for fundraiser Captain Tom
UK PM Johnson calls for urgent EU action to sort post-Brexit N. Ireland problems