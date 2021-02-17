Jay Chandrasekhar to direct 'Easter Sunday' for Amblin

Indian-origin filmmaker Jay Chandrasekhar will tackle family comedy ''Easter Sunday''.

Chandrasekhar is best known for directing 2001 cult comedy ''Super Troopers'' and its 2018 sequel.

He will direct ''Easter Sunday'', which has been set up at Amblin Partners, from a script by Ken Cheng, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Popular American stand-up comedian Jo Koy will play the lead role in the movie.

Plot details are scarce at the moment but the project is said to be based on the life experiences and stand-up comedy of Koy. It will be set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.

Koy and Cheng will also serve as executive producers alongside Joe Meloche, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O Yang, Nick Reynolds and Seth William Meier. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, the producers behind Disney's ''Aladdin'' and Netflix movie ''The Two Popes'', are backing the project, which will start production later this year.

