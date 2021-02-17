After Tripti Dimri, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada joins Karan Johar's DCA squad

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, who was seen as Vijay Pratap Singh in the 2020 Netflix film 'Guilty', has joined ace filmmaker Karan Johar's new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).

Bollywood actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, who was seen as Vijay Pratap Singh in the 2020 Netflix film 'Guilty', has joined ace filmmaker Karan Johar's new talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). This comes a day after actor Tripti Dimri joined Karan's DCA Squad. KJo took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a video introducing Gurfateh as 'bold and suave'.

The filmmaker wrote, "Proud to introduce you to the newest addition to the #DCASquad. Meet @gurfatehpirzada - he's bold, he's suave and he has a gaze that'll leave you entranced. He's delivered a powerful performance in #Guilty and we can't wait to see him in action again." In a follow-up post, KJo shared some photos of the actor and wrote, "When it comes to stealing hearts, this boy is 'guilty' as charged! We're super excited to have @gurfatehpirzada onboard the #DCASquad and we can't wait to create more magic with him!"

Gurfateh might not have worked in many Hindi films for now, but the talented actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Earlier, on Tuesday Karan had also announced Tripti's association with DCA on social media. She has previously worked in films such as 'Poster Boys', 'Laila Majnu' and the 2020 hit Netflix film 'Bulbbul'.

Sharing a video of her on his Instagram he wrote, "Proud to welcome @tripti_dimri to @DCATalent. She has shown us what she's made of with her powerful performances in #Bulbbul and #LailaMajnu. She's extremely talented, dynamic and has the fire that'll help her burn bright! #DCASquad #DCA @apoorva1972 @buntysajdeh @rajeevmasand @udaysinghgauri." A day before introducing Tripti, Karan had announced how DCA intends to support four new talents. He shared a video, giving glimpses of the four new talents, without showing their faces. Tripti and Gurfateh are the only ones to have been revealed so far.

KJo in association with Cornerstone Agency recently launched a collaborative space to promote budding talent. The new venture is called DCA. This move has now made Dharma, the second Bollywood production house after Yash Raj Films to have a talent management wing.

