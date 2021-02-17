Jaipur emerges as top leisure destination: OYO's booking trend

Jaipur emerged as the country's top leisure destination that has registered a 20 per cent jump in occupancy of hotels, according to booking trends released by hospitality chain OYO.

''This Valentine's Day weekend, OYO clocked in a 20 per cent jump in occupancy in Jaipur which topped as the most popular destination across India,'' OYO said in a statement.

''Booking trends shows that nearly 25 per cent of holiday-makers headed on roadtrips, whereas 20 per cent of travellers chose beach and desert destinations respectively,'' the statement said.

After Jaipur, destinations like Goa, Kochi, Puri, Visakhapatnam, Varanasi, Agra, Pondicherry, Ooty and Nainital were preferred by the travellers.

