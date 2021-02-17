Left Menu

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure with an ailment that is not COVID related. "The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:55 IST
Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, admitted to hospital

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 99-year-old husband, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure with an ailment that is not COVID related.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the statement said. The prince had been feeling unwell for a short period and he walked into hospital unaided, a royal source said. He does not have a COVID-19 related illness, the source added.

Queen Elizabeth and the prince have been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, during Britain's coronavirus pandemic. The queen remains at Windsor, the source said.

The prince, who stepped down from official engagements in August 2017, was previously admitted to hospital at the end of 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York sues Amazon over worker safety during pandemic

New York is suing Amazon, claiming the company failed to provide workers with a safe environment at two warehouses in the state as COVID-19 infections surged nationwide.The suit from New York Attorney General Letitia James landed just days ...

50 lakh tap water connections provided since Jan 1: Jal Shakti Ministry

More than 50 lakh tap water connections have been provided since January 1 and the number has reached to 3.53 crore rural connections since the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Wednesday. The Jal Jeev...

Coordinator and facilitator of terror activities of various groups held at Jammu airport: Police

A coordinator and facilitator of terror activities of various groups was arrested from Jammu airport on Wednesday soon after his arrival from abroad, police said here.The man was identified by the police as Sher Ali.Sher Ali is the main coo...

Civilian shot at by militants in Srinagar

A civilian was injured after militants opened fire at him in the high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday, police said.The militants fired at Akash Mehra in his shop, Krishna Dhaba, a police official said.He said Mehra was rushe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021