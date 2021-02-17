Possibilities of Sherlock Season 5 revealed, why this series can’t be dropped

Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017. The viewers and series lovers keep questioning whether there will be Sherlock Season 5 or not. Although there are no official updates from BBC One, the lead actors teased the possibility of Season 5 multiple times. Let's see what they said earlier.

The series enthusiasts will be excited to hear that still there's a hope of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories-based drama Sherlock and it can return with Season 5.

In a conversation with Digital Spy, the creator Steven Moffat said, "I haven't really thought about it. Mark [Gatiss, creator]'s been doing other stuff as well, so we haven't sat down and had a proper talk about what we would do with another series."

In another conversation with Collider, Martin Freeman, who played Doctor John Watson, said, "Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season."

Furthermore, Season 4 introduces us to Sherlock's sister Eurus Holmes (played by Sian Brooke). In the conversation with Express.co.uk, she said that she would love to play Eurus Holmes once again if she gets a chance.

"It would be great, she is definitely a character I would love to revisit [Sherlock Season 5]. You don't get to play these parts every day, she's abnormal and those sorts of parts are always great. "She doesn't respond or behave the way others do. I get asked questions about what would happen next to her. There is definitely more to the mind of that character," said Sian Brooke.

Some time back, the series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for Sherlock to disappear entirely. Another series creator Mark Gatiss repeated similar thing in another media conversation some time back.

The lead actor, Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumors surrounding his discontinuation including the making of Sherlock Season 5. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said.

The detective series Sherlock has been praised for the quality of its writing, acting, and directing. It was nominated for many awards including Emmys and a Golden Globe in different categories.

However, according to Digital Weekly, Sherlock Season 5 might launch in 2022 after completing all other important projects. It is expected that the series would return with all the main actors and co-actors in Season 5.

