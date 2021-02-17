Left Menu

Kerala minister inaugurates IFFK's Kochi leg

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:37 IST
The Ernakulam leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) kickstarted hereon Wednesday with the critically acclaimed Bosnian film 'QuoVadis, Aida?' being screened in front of a full house.

State Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan inauguratedthe festival at a function organised at the Saritha theatrecomplex.

The inaugural ceremony was conducted in compliancewith strict COVID protocol, including thermal scanning andsocial distancing.

Bosnian film 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' was screened as theopening film.

The film, which depicts the aftermath of the Bosniangenocide, has been shortlisted for the Oscar for Best ForeignLanguage Film.

Screened in front of a full house at the Sarithatheatre, the film received a huge reception from the crowd.

The film is directed by renowned Bosnian filmdirector and screenwriter Jasmila Zbanic.Yasna Duricic, IzudinBajrovic and Boris Isakovic play the lead roles.

'Quo Vadis, Ida?' has made a mark at the VeniceInternational Film Festival and the Toronto International FilmFestival.

The film was nominated for a Bosnian Entry for BestInternational Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Entry to the theatre was strictly based on reservation.

The seating was arranged adhering to all socialdistancing norms.

Yet it was a full house crowd, as people had arrivedin large numbers to watch this evolving face of contemporaryworld cinema.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

