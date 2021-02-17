Left Menu

Kejriwal sends 'chadar' for Ajmer Sharif, prays for end of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:29 IST
Kejriwal sends 'chadar' for Ajmer Sharif, prays for end of COVID-19
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent a 'chadar' to be offered at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on the occasion of the Sufi saint's 809th 'Urs' on Wednesday and prayed for the end of COVID-19, an official statement said.

The chief minister also prayed for social harmony in the country and that India shines in the world, it said.

The special 'chadar' has been offered to seek the blessings of the Sufi saint for the end of coronavirus in Delhi and the world, the statement said.

The 'Urs' (death anniversary) of the saint is commemorated at Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan every year between February 14 and 22. The chief minister offers the 'chadar' every year on the occasion, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irani slams Rahul over Assam tea workers wage-hike remark

Union minister and BJP MPSmriti Irani on Wednesday targeted Congress leader RahulGandhi over his remarks about wages of tea workers in Assam.Addressing a rally for civic polls in Rajkot city,she once again referred to Gandhis statement that...

MoS MEA Muraleedharan says there's scope to diversify trade with Ethiopia

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said that while Indian investors have invested strongly in Ethiopia, there is a scope to expand and diversify bilateral trade. Speaking at the India-Ethiopia Business Forum...

Bengal minister Jakir Hossain injured in bomb attack: police. PTI SCH NN NN

Bengal minister Jakir Hossain injured in bomb attack police. PTI SCH NN NN...

Difficult telling players not to play the IPL, admits Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood on Wednesday admitted that it is indeed difficult to tell the players to not play the Indian Premier League IPL in order to remain fit for international fixtures. The IPL 2021 is set to be played from Apr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021