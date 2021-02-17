Kejriwal sends 'chadar' for Ajmer Sharif, prays for end of COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent a 'chadar' to be offered at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer on the occasion of the Sufi saint's 809th 'Urs' on Wednesday and prayed for the end of COVID-19, an official statement said.

The chief minister also prayed for social harmony in the country and that India shines in the world, it said.

The special 'chadar' has been offered to seek the blessings of the Sufi saint for the end of coronavirus in Delhi and the world, the statement said.

The 'Urs' (death anniversary) of the saint is commemorated at Ajmer Sharif dargah in Rajasthan every year between February 14 and 22. The chief minister offers the 'chadar' every year on the occasion, it said.

