Left Menu

Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:29 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attack

Pop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage. Lovato, 28, was promoting a new documentary on Wednesday that she said would give full details of the widely-publicized overdose that almost killed her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft's new program will help make more accessible games

American multinational technology company Microsofts gaming accessibility team on Wednesday announced that developers can now send their games to be evaluated for accessibility and tested by players with disabilities. According to The Verge...

L&T Construction to build two units of Kudankulam nuclear power project

Larsen Toubro will construct two more units of Kudankulam nuclear power plant which is Indias first light water reactor of six units with a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts electric MWe. LT is already executing similar works of Kudan...

Epic Games takes Apple fight to EU antitrust regulators

Fortnite creator Epic Games has taken its fight against Appleto European Union antitrust regulators, ramping up it dispute with the iPhone maker over its App Store payment system and control over app downloads. The two companies have been l...

Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor

Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan, who was given additional charge of Puducherry,was sworn in as Lt Governor of the Union Territory onThursday.Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjeeadministered the oath of office to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021