Left Menu

Diljit Dosanjh turns producer with 'Honsla Rakh', announces Dussehra release

Honsla Rakh is co-produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions.Dosanjh was last seen in the 2020 comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 12:44 IST
Diljit Dosanjh turns producer with 'Honsla Rakh', announces Dussehra release
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@diljitdosanjh)

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has turned producer with his upcoming ''Honsla Rakh'', which features him alongside actors Sonam Bajwa and former ''Bigg Boss'' contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy will release on October 15 on Dussehra holiday. ''Honsla Rakh'' is backed by the 37-year-old actor's company Story Time Productions.

Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the film's animated poster, featuring him carrying a baby on his back.

The film, to be shot in Vancouver, Canada, also stars actor Shinda Grewal, son of leading Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal. ''Honsla Rakh'' is co-produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions.

Dosanjh was last seen in the 2020 comedy ''Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'', co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was one of the first Hindi films to release in theatres post the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Osaka to meet Brady in final as Williams exits in tears

Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with an imperious 6-3 6-4 win on Thursday, a victory that booked her spot in her second Australian Open final and left the American great in tears. In a rema...

Former Olympic athlete Hashimoto chosen as head of Tokyo 2020 organisers

Japans Seiko Hashimoto, a woman who has competed in seven Olympics, said on Thursday she had been chosen as president of the Tokyo 2020 Organising committee, replacing a man who resigned after setting off a furor with sexist remarks. Yoshir...

NTPC's Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station becomes fully operational

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday announced that unit-2 of its Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Station with 800 megawatt MW capacity, in Madhya Pradesh has been included in its installed electricity generation capacity.With this, the 1...

South African scientists to discuss Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine study

South African scientists will meet on Thursday to discuss a laboratory study that suggests the dominant local coronavirus variant may reduce antibody protection from the PfizerBioNTech vaccine by two-thirds, a health ministry spokesman told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021