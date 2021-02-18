Sabarna Roy’s 7th Literary Venture “Fractured Mosaic” Released

Kolkata, February 18, 2021: Mr Sabarna Roy, author of six critically acclaimed books, today unveiled his seventh one Fractured Mosaic. The book-release event had Mr Jawhar Sircar, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati, as the Chief Guest. The British Deputy High Commissioner Mr Low, the French Consul General Ms Virginie Corteval and renowned dancer Ms. Priti Patel were the Guests of Honor.

Releasing “Fractured Mosaic”, Mr. Roy said the book is, in essence, a sequel to his fifth literary work titled: Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018. “It is yet another kaleidoscope from my arsenal that will take the readers to a mesmerizing whirlpool:, he said. Most of the contents of “Fractured Mosaic” were earlier published in front ranking periodicals and newspapers as musings of an author. They have been compiled in this book for the benefit of readers. Commenting on his writing style, the author of “Fractured Mosaic” said “After the smashing hit of my earlier six master pieces since 2010, I am constantly writing in the format of a journal to imitate how the mind works in real life”. The event of release of “Fractured Mosaic” was marked by grand presentation of a unique cinematic motion picture animation of three short poems of Sabarna Roy from Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018. It was followed by selected readings from “Fractured Mosaic” by Mr. Sabarna Roy and Ms. Rita Roy interspersed with three songs by Usha Uthup and two dance performances by Ranan. The launch was curated by the famous arts and events curator, Ms. Oindrilla Dutta. Fractured Mosaic is published by Leadstart of Mumbai. The book was released worldwide on January 25, 2021 and it reached the Amazon bestseller peak on February 3, 2021. A recipient of several prestigious literary awards, Mr. Sabarna Roy is a critically acclaimed bestselling author of 6 books. They are: Pentacles; Frosted Glass; Abyss; Winter Poems; Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018, and Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020. He is the lead author of a technical book, which has been published from the European Union and has been translated into 8 major European languages. Mr. Sabarna Roy has been awarded the Literoma Laureate Award in 2019 and Literoma Star Achiever Award 2020. His Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018 won the best book of the year 2019, the A List Award for excellence in fiction by the NewsX Media House, Certificate for The Real Super Heroes for spreading a spirit of positivity and hope during the COVID-19 Pandemic from Forever Star India Award 2020. Mr. Sabarna Roy also received the Certificate for Participation in the Indo Russian Friendship Celebration 2020, the Literoma Golden Star Award 2020: Lifetime Achievement, the Certificate of Appreciation for featuring in the Hall of Fame of Literoma International Symposium on Literature & Festival 2020, and the Times Eminent Writer of the Year award by The Times of India Group in Kolkata in February 2020.

