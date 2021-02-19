Cab driver posts photos on social media posing as cop; held

A 25-year-old cab driver has beenarrested for allegedly posting his pictures on various socialmedia platforms wearing the Mumbai police uniform, an officialsaid on Thursday.

According to the official, the arrested accused, VijayGhundre, was caught during a nakabandi (blockade) when he wasdriving his taxi with a plate written 'police' on it.

During questioning, the police found he had posted hispictures on popular social media sites wearing the Mumbaipolice uniform (posing as a constable), the official said.

Ghundre, a resident of Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai, mayhave duped people by posing as a policeman, he said.

He was arrested and booked under various IPC sections,including 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearinggarb or carrying token used by a public servant withfraudulent intent), the official added.

