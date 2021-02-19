You can now access Apple TV app on Google TV

Google has rolled out the Apple TV app on the Chromecast with Google TV, allowing users to enjoy Apple TV+ content. In the coming months, the app will expand to more devices powered by Android TV OS.

"In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL. We plan to roll out to more Android TV-powered devices in the coming months," Google said.

With Apple TV+ subscription, Chromecast with Google TV users can access Apple Originals including titles such as "Ted Lasso", "Defending Jacob", "For All Mankind" (S1 and S2), "See", "Fireball", "The Morning Show" and "Servant," and movies including title like "Greyhound" and "Palmer".

Apple TV+ subscribers can access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple, as well as personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels via the app. Further, Apple TV+ lets you share your subscription with up to six family members.

Chromecast with Google TV users in the U.S. can enjoy additional features including the ability to browse Apple Originals in their personalized recommendations and search results as well as add Apple Originals to their Watchlist for later. They can also ask Google Assistant to open the Apple TV app or play an Apple Original title.

In the coming months, these features will be rolled out globally.

Chromecast with Google TV supports up to 4K HDR at up to 60fps and also has a voice remote featuring a dedicated Google Assistant button for voice commands. It features programmable TV controls for power, volume and input.