Vivek Oberoi extends support to children belonging to farmer families

In an act of kindness, actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has recently launched a campaign that aims to allocate educational scholarships worth Rs 16 crore to deserving students. The biggest beneficiaries of this programme will be the children of farmers in rural India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 11:15 IST
Vivek Anand Oberoi. Image Credit: ANI

In an act of kindness, actor Vivek Anand Oberoi has recently launched a campaign that aims to allocate educational scholarships worth Rs 16 crore to deserving students. The biggest beneficiaries of this program will be the children of farmers in rural India. The scholarship also aims to assist children in villages trying to crack JEE and NEET. The 'Masti' actor also spoke about the scholarship program, and said that he wants to help 'bright students' in order to make sure they are not neglected 'because of the geography they come from'.

Commenting on the campaign, he said, "Every child from a village who makes it big carries not only his family but his entire village forward with him. There are so many meritorious and talented young students around us but they are unable to afford higher education and coaching even at a subsidized rate or go to a college of their choice due to financial difficulties." Vivek added, "I didn't want such bright students to be neglected because of the geography they come from. My team and I have put together this initiative to help them achieve their dreams so that they can go out there and make a career."

The scholarship campaign has been launched under the i30 training program, digitization of mathematician Anand Kumar's Super 30 program. It makes use of high-quality and progressive modules to teach children in rural India. Under i30, more than 90 virtual learning centers have been launched in smaller cities so that IIT aspirants and medical students can have access to classrooms in cities and hence, prepare for JEE and NEET at an affordable cost.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently working on his production ventures, 'Rosie: Saffron Chapter' and 'Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder'. 'Rosie' will mark the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari.

