Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4 filming style is exceptional, says Neil Patrick Harris

The filming on The Matrix 4 is complete and fans are eagerly waiting to know updates. The upcoming movie is the fourth installment of the franchise. The productions and crew members are tightlipped to avoid creating a buzz.

In a recent interview with Variety, Neil Patrick Harris said that the writer-director, Lana Wachowski's filming of The Matrix 4 is exceptional, which means it is very different from traditional blockbuster and made "it feel very intimate."

"It didn't feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light. Sometimes you'd sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then you'd quickly film," the How I Met Your Mother alum explained. "You'd film pages at a time in 30 minutes and then be done. You would think that a giant movie would be 100% storyboarded, animatics, and we'd be checking off shots," said Neil Patrick Harris, who was added in an undisclosed role in The Matrix 4.

"I think she lived that before three times over, and I would suspect that she wants to do things her own way now," Harris added. "It wasn't often that you felt that you were doing something gigantic because she made it feel very intimate."

During April 2020, when The Matrix 4 production was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski told that Lana Wachowski directed her own action scenes without the help of others. She does not rely upon the second direction unit.

"What makes [Lana] so great is she directs her own action. We've had second unit directors on some of the ['Matrix' films] just because of the logistics involved. But of late, and especially on 'Matrix 4,' she's directing her own action. The second units for them are mostly establishing shots, the B-sides of some of the compositions for some locations. But Lana, she does her own action. She weaves it into the main unit stuff, which is why their stuff looks so good," Stahelski told Collider.

However, the Matrix 4 is returning with the main actors including Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian, Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ian Pirie, Lavish, and Ellen Hollman have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The Matrix 4 is set to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on December 22, 2021, in cinemas. It will also stream digitally on HBO Max. Stay tuned for more updates on Hollywood news.

