Left Menu

Craig Zobel to direct a modern sci-fi thriller for New Line

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-02-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 12:01 IST
Craig Zobel to direct a modern sci-fi thriller for New Line
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

''The Hunt'' helmer Craig Zobel has been roped in to direct New Line Cinema's yet-to-be-titled modern science-fiction thriller. According to Deadline, ''Beauty & the Beast'' scribe Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the original script, while the latest draft has been penned by Andrea Berloff.

Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo will produce the film with Scott Sheldon serving as executive producer.

Shelby Thomas will oversee the project for FlynnPictureCo.

Zobel most recently directed some episodes of the upcoming HBO limited series, ''Mare Of Easttown'', featuring Hollywood star Kate Winslet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines urge Indian companies to invest in its construction companies

The Philippines Department of Trade and Industry DTI on Thursday urged Indian companies to explore possible partnerships with Philippine firms for construction projects, reported Manila Times. Stressing on the importance of construction and...

India to appeal against Cairn arbitration award: Sources

The government is likely to file an appeal against the Cairn arbitration award contesting its sovereign rights to tax, sources said.An international tribunal in December, had unanimously ruled that India violated its obligations under the U...

Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity

The gut microbiome is an integral component of the body, but its importance in the human aging process is unclear. A team of researchers and their collaborators have identified distinct signatures in the gut microbiome that are associated w...

Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses from COVAX

Pakistan will receive 2.8 million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on March 2 from the international vaccine alliance, COVAX, Health Minister Faisal Sultan has said as the country announced the launch of a vaccination program...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021