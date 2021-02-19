Craig Zobel to direct a modern sci-fi thriller for New Line

''The Hunt'' helmer Craig Zobel has been roped in to direct New Line Cinema's yet-to-be-titled modern science-fiction thriller. According to Deadline, ''Beauty & the Beast'' scribe Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the original script, while the latest draft has been penned by Andrea Berloff.

Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo will produce the film with Scott Sheldon serving as executive producer.

Shelby Thomas will oversee the project for FlynnPictureCo.

Zobel most recently directed some episodes of the upcoming HBO limited series, ''Mare Of Easttown'', featuring Hollywood star Kate Winslet.

