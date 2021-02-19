Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:52 IST
Britain's Prince Philip in hospital for third night for observation, rest
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, remains in a London hospital where he was admitted as a "precautionary measure" for a few days of observation and rest.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in London on the advice of his doctor on Tuesday and spent the third night there on Thursday. According to royal sources quoted in the UK media, his hospital admission is not said to be related to coronavirus.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," Buckingham Palace said.

"The duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's doctor, after feeling unwell. The duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," it added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to the royal, with a Downing Street spokesperson saying: "The Prime Minister sends his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh as he undergoes a few days of rest in hospital." The Queen has remained at Windsor Castle and there have been no reports of any visitors to the hospital. The 94-year-old monarch performed her first face-to-face event of this year on Thursday when she knighted royal aide Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt as the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order during a private socially-distanced ceremony at Windsor.

According to the BBC, the couple have been spending the recent lockdown in England at Windsor Castle with a small household staff, nicknamed "HMS Bubble".

The Duke, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to the same London hospital as a ''precautionary measure'' for treatment for a ''pre-existing condition'' in December 2019. He spent four nights in hospital at the time.

In November 2020, the Queen and Prince Philip marked their 73rd wedding anniversary by releasing a photograph of themselves opening a card made for them by their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.



