Left Menu

Twitter names BTS its most popular musical act again

South Korean boy band BTS has topped the list of 2020's 'Most Tweeted About Musicians' in the U.S for the fourth year in a row.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:02 IST
Twitter names BTS its most popular musical act again
BTS (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

South Korean boy band BTS has topped the list of 2020's 'Most Tweeted About Musicians' in the U.S for the fourth year in a row. A new Twitter survey has revealed that the K-pop band has once again become the most-tweeted-about musicians in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row. The group was followed by fan-favourites Kanye West, Beyonce, and Drake, at second, third, and fourth positions.

People Magazine reported that BTS' hit songs 'Dynamite', 'ON', 'Black Swan' and 'Life Goes On' were the top four most-tweeted-about music tracks. Closely holding the fifth, sixth, and seventh place respectively were fan-favourite K-Pop groups ATEEZ, NCT, and EXO, along with U.S. hitmakers Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny rounding out the list at the eighth, ninth, and tenth position for the most-tweeted-about music stars domestically in 2020.

According to Twitter's report, BTS was the topic of roughly 6.7 billion tweets in 2020. This marked a 10 per cent increase for the group year-over-year. Globally, most tweets about the stars were generated from Twitter users in Indonesia and India, followed by South Korea, the Philippines, and the U.S. Meanwhile, the popular K-pop band will feature on 'MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS' that is slated to air on February 23. The K-pop superstars are the latest to feature on the 'MTV Unplugged' franchise.

The upcoming special edition will offer viewers rare versions of the band's biggest hits and songs from their most recent album titled 'BE'. Fans can also expect favourites like 'Dynamite', their first all-English single, and 'Life Goes On'. 'MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS' will air exclusively on MTV in the United States and will also air around the world starting the same day.

Meanwhile, BTS has continued to have soaring popularity among the masses with its upbeat beats and music and quirky music videos that have connected with the younger audience. In addition to numerous Grammy, Billboard, and MTV Video Music Awards, the pop boy band was also honoured by TIME as "The Most Influential People of 2019." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have told Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace said.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that th...

Make or break for Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City eager to reclaim top spot

Jamshedpur FC need nothing less than a win while Mumbai City FC would look to jump to the top spot with a victory when the two sides face each other in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.In fact, Jamshedpur have to win the remain...

IED might have been used in attack on Bengal minister: Official

An improvised explosive deviceIED might have been used in the attack on West Bengalminister Jakir Hossain, a senior official of the CriminalInvestigation Department said on Friday.Hossain, the minister of state for labour, was injuredin the...

Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made their final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.Harry and Meghan, who announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021