Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' to get theatrical release in June

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film 'Jhund', directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will hit the big screens on June 18, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:15 IST
Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' to get theatrical release in June
Poster of 'Jhund' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film 'Jhund', directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will hit the big screens on June 18, 2021. The 78-year-old actor made this big announcement on social media about his "comeback" in theatres with an interesting Instagram post. He wrote, "Covid gave us many setbacks .. but it's comeback time now ..!! WE'RE BACK IN THE THEATERS .. "JHUND" releasing 18th June 2021 in THEATERS !!"

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September last year but was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 'Jhund' directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat.

Big B, who was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', currently has three films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday' and thriller 'Chehre'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strict action will be taken if the COVID-19 cases increase, warns Goa Health Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday warned of strict action in case COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state. We have been discussing this issue with the Chief Minister. We have to analyze if the trend continues in Maharash...

As per National Crime Bureau report road accidents eighth biggest cause of deaths in India: J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Citing a report of the National Crime Bureau, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that road accidents are a major cause of concern as they account for the eighth biggest cause of deaths in the country. He em...

USA is back as leader of the free world, UK's Johnson says

Joe Biden has put the United States back as leader of the free world in a fantastic move that has helped the West to unite, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. As youve seen and heard earlier, America is unreservedly back a...

Sahara dust chokes Senegal's capital, disrupts fishing

A cloud of dust brought by dry winds from the Sahara has settled over much of West and Central Africa, reducing visibility, choking residents, and disrupting fishing in the Senegals capital Dakar. Each year, dry, dusty winds sweep in from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021