Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle join Naomi Watts in 'Infinite Storm'

Actors Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle, Denis O’Hare and Parker Sawyers have joined the cast of survival thriller ''Infinite Storm'', starring Naomi Watts in the lead.

Written by Josh Rollins, the film is based on Ty Gagne’s article ''High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue'', reported Deadline.

Polish filmmaker Małgorzata Szumowska will direct the movie, which will start production in Europe next week.

The story is about Pam Bales (Watts), a mother, nurse and mountain guide, who was on a solitary trek up Mount Washington when she got caught in a blizzard, leading to a daring rescue of a stranger (Howle) as both nightfall and the storm bear down on them.

Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler and Jenny Halper of Maven Screen Media are producing the project, alongside Watts for JamTart Productions, as well as Peter and Michael Sobiloff.

Nic Marshall, Josh Rollins, Malgorzata Szumowska, Jason De Beer, Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson will serve as executive producers.

