Left Menu

Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle join Naomi Watts in 'Infinite Storm'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-02-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:56 IST
Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle join Naomi Watts in 'Infinite Storm'

Actors Sophie Okonedo, Billy Howle, Denis O’Hare and Parker Sawyers have joined the cast of survival thriller ''Infinite Storm'', starring Naomi Watts in the lead.

Written by Josh Rollins, the film is based on Ty Gagne’s article ''High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue'', reported Deadline.

Polish filmmaker Małgorzata Szumowska will direct the movie, which will start production in Europe next week.

The story is about Pam Bales (Watts), a mother, nurse and mountain guide, who was on a solitary trek up Mount Washington when she got caught in a blizzard, leading to a daring rescue of a stranger (Howle) as both nightfall and the storm bear down on them.

Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler and Jenny Halper of Maven Screen Media are producing the project, alongside Watts for JamTart Productions, as well as Peter and Michael Sobiloff.

Nic Marshall, Josh Rollins, Malgorzata Szumowska, Jason De Beer, Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson will serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Diverse Myanmar protesters united in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, writers and poets, and transport workers among those coming out to demand an end to military rule and the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and ot...

WAAREE commissions 16 MW project for MAHAGENCO under Agrifeeder scheme

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2021 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies, Indias largest solar module manufacturer and a leader in the EPC segment, has announced the commissioning of a 16 MW ground-mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra. The pr...

Soon small cars in UP 112 fleet to reduce emergency response time

Smaller cars will soon replace some bigger SUVs used by Uttar Pradesh polices 112 emergency service to improve response time to distress calls and enable teams to access congested areas and narrow lanes faster, a senior official said.There ...

V-Guard Industries promoter Chittilappilly sells 40 lakh shares

Consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard Industries has said that its Promoter and Chairman Emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly offloaded 40 lakh shares to promote social causes. The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard Industries w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021