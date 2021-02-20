Left Menu

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage. According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note. It was the first marriage for the West and third for Kardashian. The reality star was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and to former NBA player Kris Humphries.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-02-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 11:58 IST
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Image Credit: ANI

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note. Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Friday.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, and West, 43, have applied for joint custody of their four children -- daughters North (seven) and Chicago (two); and sons Saint (five) and Psalm (one).

The duo started dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013.

Later that year, West proposed to Kardashian using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants.

They tied the knot on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy. It was the first marriage for the West and third for Kardashian.

The reality star was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and to former NBA player Kris Humphries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Luna Rossa take 5-1 lead but Team UK earn Challenger Series lifeline

After losing five straight races, INEOS Team UK finally got off the mark against Luna Rossa in the Challenger Series final on Saturday to breathe life into the best-of-13 series in Auckland. Luna Rossa opened the third day of racing with ye...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Japan PM won G7 unanimous support for holding Olympics this summerJapanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hol...

Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day

The Arunachal Pradeshgovernment is working to encourage youths to be entrepreneursrather than striving for government jobs, which is aBriitish-era mindset, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said onSaturday, marking the 35th Statehood day.Addressin...

'Naked rigging', says Maryam after man from Imran Khan's party caught stealing votes

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that her workers caught a man who allegedly stole a bag of votes from a polling station in the by-elections for Punjabs PP-51 Wazirabad constituency. The PML-N ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021