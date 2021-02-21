Left Menu

Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson to lead 'Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret'

Its Me, Margaret.An adaptation of Judy Blumes classic novel of the same name, the movie is written by Kelly Fremon Craig.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Craig will also direct the film. Its Me, Margaret is expected to start production in April.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-02-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 08:28 IST
Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson to lead 'Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret'

Actor Rachel McAdams and child star Abby Ryder Fortson are set to feature in Lionsgate's ''Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret''.

An adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel of the same name, the movie is written by Kelly Fremon Craig.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Craig will also direct the film. The coming-of-age story is about Margaret Simon, a sixth grader who is questioning everything about adolescence and puberty, and is searching the universe for whatever answers she can find. With her mother and grandmother trying to guide her through a time when everything is changing, they too find that you never stop questioning your path and defining what is meaningful in your life.

James L Brooks and his Gracie Films banner will produce alongside Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Brooks, Fremon Craig and Blume.

''Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret'' is expected to start production in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Voting underway for polls to 6 municipal corporations in Guj

Elections to six municipalcorporations in Gujarat are being held on Sunday amid tightsecurity and adherence to COVID-19 norms.People started queuing up outside polling booths soonafter the voting began at 7 am across various wards in the si...

Australian PM Morrison gets COVID-19 vaccine in "massive step" toward normal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, calling the start of the nations vaccination programme a massive step that will enable it to return to normal. Up to 4 million Australians are...

U'khand glacier burst: Two more bodies recovered from Tapovan site

Two more bodies were recovered from the flood ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site, taking the death toll in the calamity in Uttarakhand to 67 even as search operations continued there for the 15th day on Sunday.Three bodies had bee...

UGC finalises draft for Indian, global institutions offering joint or dual degrees

Indian and foreign higher education institutions may soon be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes with the University Grants Commission UGC finalising a draft for the regulations of these programmes.However, a final d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021