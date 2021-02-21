Left Menu

Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Andy Lau to star in action film 'Goldfinger'

21-02-2021
Hong Kong superstars Tony Leung Chiu-Wai and Andy Lau are collaborating for a new action movie titled "Goldfinger''. The film marks the duo's first project together since the "Infernal Affairs" trilogy 18 years ago.

According to Variety, ''Goldfinger'' is written and directed by ''Internal Affairs'' scribe Felix Chong.

As per local media reports, the story is inspired by the fate of the Carrian Group, a Hong Kong conglomerate that grew rapidly in the 1980s before collapsing in scandal shortly thereafter. Emperor Motion Pictures and mainland Chinese partners are producing the film. Veteran Hong Kong actors Simon Yam and Philip Keung, as well as Alex Fong Chung-sun, Cantopop starlet Charlene Choi, Chin Ka-lok, and Carlos Chan are also part of the cast.

