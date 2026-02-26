Railway Ministry Partners with Army for Pointsmen Recruitment
In a collaboration with the Army, the Railway Ministry has initiated the hiring of ex-servicemen as pointsmen. This effort, covered under a 'Framework of Cooperation', aims to fill vacancies and promote post-retirement opportunities while ensuring the safe operation of railway tracks.
- Country:
- India
Nine out of the 70 railway divisions across the country have signed memorandums of understanding with Army organizations to recruit ex-servicemen as pointsmen, the Railway Ministry announced Thursday. This move aims to address personnel shortfalls efficiently.
The ministry emphasized the value of employing veterans, noting their discipline, technical competence, and leadership, which contribute significantly to nation-building efforts. The partnership offers employment to Agniveers and Army personnel transitioning to civilian life.
Additionally, it complements strategic infrastructure projects like the Dedicated Freight Corridors, enhancing rapid deployment capabilities for troops and equipment. Skill-sharing initiatives are also being promoted through agreements with institutions like Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Railways and Indian Army Launch Framework to Boost Agniveer Jobs
Meghalaya's Path to Employment: Government Policies in Focus
Youth Struggles: Unemployment Crisis Among British NEETs
Indian Railways Launches 'Rail Tech Portal' to Fuel Innovation and Growth
Indian Railways Boosts Connectivity with 1,244 Holi Special Trains