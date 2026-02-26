Railway Ministry Partners with Army for Pointsmen Recruitment

Nine out of the 70 railway divisions across the country have signed memorandums of understanding with Army organizations to recruit ex-servicemen as pointsmen, the Railway Ministry announced Thursday. This move aims to address personnel shortfalls efficiently.

The ministry emphasized the value of employing veterans, noting their discipline, technical competence, and leadership, which contribute significantly to nation-building efforts. The partnership offers employment to Agniveers and Army personnel transitioning to civilian life.

Additionally, it complements strategic infrastructure projects like the Dedicated Freight Corridors, enhancing rapid deployment capabilities for troops and equipment. Skill-sharing initiatives are also being promoted through agreements with institutions like Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

