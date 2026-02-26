Left Menu

Sunetra Pawar Takes Helm of NCP After Tragic Plane Crash

Sunetra Pawar becomes the NCP president, following her husband Ajit Pawar's tragic death in a plane crash. While addressing the party, she vowed to honor his legacy and build a more inclusive Maharashtra. The party continues to focus on expanding its base and applying AI in agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:01 IST
Sunetra Pawar Takes Helm of NCP After Tragic Plane Crash
Sunetra Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

After the unfortunate death of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash, Sunetra Pawar has been elected as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president. The announcement came during the party's national executive committee meeting, marking a moment of both sadness and responsibility for Pawar.

Addressing party members, Sunetra Pawar spoke of her commitment to carry forward Ajit Pawar's vision for Maharashtra. She emphasized the need for the NCP to reach all societal sections and stressed on expanding its presence, particularly in urban areas, while also stating her dedication to advancing AI technology in agriculture.

Prafull Patel revealed that Parth Pawar would contest the Rajya Sabha seat left vacant by Sunetra's resignation to take on this new role. Garnering support from 40 MLAs, the NCP is confident in securing the seat as it aims to strengthen its political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

NFRA to Release Inspection Reports for 10 Major Audit Firms

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Challakere

 India
3
2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

 India
4
Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

Decade-Old Mystery: Arrest in Missionary Nuns' Murder Case

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026