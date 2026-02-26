Doordarshan Kicks Off as Official Broadcaster for Indian Football League 2025-26

Doordarshan has taken the helm as the official broadcaster for the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season, slated to begin this Friday, according to an announcement by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday.

The matches will be available on DD Sports and can also be streamed live through the Waves App, Prasar Bharati's streaming platform. AIFF Deputy Secretary M. Satyanarayan expressed optimism, noting last season's thrilling conclusion and anticipating a similarly competitive league this year.

The season will open with a match between Namdhari FC and Aizawl FC in Ludhiana, followed by a clash between newly-promoted Chanmari FC and former champions Gokulam Kerala FC in Aizawl, setting an exciting tone for the games ahead.