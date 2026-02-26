Left Menu

Doordarshan Kicks Off as Official Broadcaster for Indian Football League 2025-26

Doordarshan has been named the official broadcast partner for the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26. The matches will air on DD Sports and stream on Prasar Bharati's Waves App. The league, kicking off with matches in Ludhiana and Aizawl, promises heightened excitement and competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Doordarshan has taken the helm as the official broadcaster for the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season, slated to begin this Friday, according to an announcement by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday.

The matches will be available on DD Sports and can also be streamed live through the Waves App, Prasar Bharati's streaming platform. AIFF Deputy Secretary M. Satyanarayan expressed optimism, noting last season's thrilling conclusion and anticipating a similarly competitive league this year.

The season will open with a match between Namdhari FC and Aizawl FC in Ludhiana, followed by a clash between newly-promoted Chanmari FC and former champions Gokulam Kerala FC in Aizawl, setting an exciting tone for the games ahead.

