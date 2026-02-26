Ecuador-Colombia Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Security Concerns

In a significant development, Ecuador announced an increase in tariffs on Colombian imports, elevating them from 30% to 50% starting March 1. This move underscores the escalating tensions between the two neighbors amidst concerns over border security.

Ecuador had already implemented a 30% tariff in February, citing trade deficits and border drug trafficking issues. Following the tariffs, Ecuador also increased fees for transporting Colombian crude through its pipeline, leading Colombia to suspend shipments. Categorized as a 'security fee,' this latest tariff aims to address security deficiencies at the border, according to Ecuador's production ministry.

Colombia denies failing in its efforts to control border crime, pointing to successful joint operations. However, it has responded with reciprocal tariffs on Ecuadorean goods. Both nations have presented their grievances to the Andean Community of Nations, highlighting their ongoing trade deficit issues.