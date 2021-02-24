Heathrow boss wants airport exemption from UK property tax
The head of London's Heathrow Airport urged British finance minister Rishi Sunak to offer airports the same exemption from business rates property taxes that has been given to other sectors hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. "That is just fair." He also joined calls from other business leaders for Sunak to extend his job retention scheme when he announces a budget plan on March 3.Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:00 IST
The head of London's Heathrow Airport urged British finance minister Rishi Sunak to offer airports the same exemption from business rates property taxes that has been given to other sectors hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. "We want a level playing field so we don't have to pay that either," John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow's chief executive, told BBC television. "That is just fair."
He also joined calls from other business leaders for Sunak to extend his job retention scheme when he announces a budget plan on March 3.
